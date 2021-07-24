Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 883.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WWE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

NYSE WWE opened at $49.02 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

