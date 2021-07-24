Martin Thompson Sells 850 Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Martin Thompson sold 850 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total value of £12,087 ($15,791.74).

Shares of CRPR stock opened at GBX 1,387 ($18.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £132.53 million and a P/E ratio of 84.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,262.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. James Cropper PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 781 ($10.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

