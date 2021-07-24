Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 93.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn ($0.08) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -25.0%.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.