MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Up 4.8% Following Strong Earnings

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $54.12 and last traded at $53.89. Approximately 3,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 367,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.

The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 70.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.23.

MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

