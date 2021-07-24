MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Up 4.8% Following Strong Earnings

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $54.12 and last traded at $53.89. Approximately 3,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 367,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.
The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.
HZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 70.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.23.
MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
