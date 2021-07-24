Marc G. Cannon Sells 1,363 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AN opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $120.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on AN. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

