Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.83.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.54. The firm has a market cap of C$46.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$17.58 and a 52-week high of C$27.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at C$235,165.64. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. Insiders sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149 over the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.