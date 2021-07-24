Man Group plc Trims Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of PTC by 18,920.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $152.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.