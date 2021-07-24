Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,661 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,979,000 after acquiring an additional 988,731 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

