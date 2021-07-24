Man Group plc Purchases 6,120 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $94.10 and a one year high of $174.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

