Man Group plc Increases Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Man Group plc increased its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,453,000 after buying an additional 133,149 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $189.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,726.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $64.91 and a one year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $257,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares in the company, valued at $20,220,980.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

