Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,588 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 600.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 182.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $430,441.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,609 shares of company stock valued at $10,686,156 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALKS stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.