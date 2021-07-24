Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 191.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 565,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,872 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,028,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,287,000 after buying an additional 597,627 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

