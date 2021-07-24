Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of TUSK opened at $3.98 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

