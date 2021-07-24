Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 179,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

