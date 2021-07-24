Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $6.83 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.8% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.55 and a 12 month high of $442.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

