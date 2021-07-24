Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.93. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Ann Merrifield acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 9,858.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 189,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 93,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 84,229 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.