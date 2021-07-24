Luxfer (LXFR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Luxfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $560.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

LXFR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

