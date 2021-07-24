Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LAZR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of LAZR opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.59. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

