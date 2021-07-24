Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LITE. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.50.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $9,064,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $521,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

