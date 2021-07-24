LuaSwap (LUA) Trading 7.9% Lower This Week

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and $223,532.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00049357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.00859591 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,048,453 coins and its circulating supply is 100,174,527 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.