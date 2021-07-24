Lua Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.03 Million (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00049711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.00861052 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

