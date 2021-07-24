Lpwm LLC Invests $233,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after buying an additional 5,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. 13,042,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,443,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

