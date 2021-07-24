Lpwm LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $51.63. 5,845,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,875,687. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.