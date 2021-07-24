Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,161 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 26,007 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 465,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.