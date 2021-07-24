Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 5,694 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $184.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

