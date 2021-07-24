Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $10.51 Million Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,043 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.10% of CEMEX worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,407,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 141,642 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 12.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 33,177 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 13.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

NYSE CX opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. Equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

