Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 82,195 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,195 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

