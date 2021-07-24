Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 39,081 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.37% of Insperity worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Insperity by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Insperity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491 over the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSP opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

