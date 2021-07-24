Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 185,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,521,222 shares of company stock worth $439,898,109 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $338.92 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $341.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.03.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

