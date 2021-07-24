Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp trimmed its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 655.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 767,084 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,722,000 after acquiring an additional 723,000 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRTY opened at $8.65 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. The company had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

