Logos Global Management LP Takes $2.99 Million Position in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Logos Global Management LP owned 1.34% of FS Development Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $9,960,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,693,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $4,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $3,984,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSII traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.91. 13,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,609. FS Development Corp. II has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

