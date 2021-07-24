Logos Global Management LP Makes New Investment in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HARP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,281. The company has a market cap of $373.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.82. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 130,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $2,861,844.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 596,359 shares of company stock worth $13,021,727 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

