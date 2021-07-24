Logos Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 550,000 Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,191,000. Viridian Therapeutics makes up about 0.9% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Logos Global Management LP owned 14.07% of Viridian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000.

Shares of VRDN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.20. 4,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,055. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.52.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

