Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.77. The company had a trading volume of 796,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,592. The company has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

