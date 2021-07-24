LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $94.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 326,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,718. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,565,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,559,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,566,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

