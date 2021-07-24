LINKA Market Cap Tops $2.07 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $57,389.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

