Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stake Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIND. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $22,816,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at $13,776,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 562,704 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at $8,847,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $955,850.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIND. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.55. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.