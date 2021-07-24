Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

JDG opened at GBX 6,400 ($83.62) on Thursday. Judges Scientific has a 52-week low of GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.97 million and a P/E ratio of 49.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,095.29.

In other news, insider Lushani Kodituwakku acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,175 ($80.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,068.75 ($26,219.95).

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

