LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of LHC Group worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $214.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.