LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $551.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post $551.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $538.05 million and the highest is $559.40 million. LHC Group reported sales of $487.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $5.61 on Monday, hitting $214.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,595. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.46. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

