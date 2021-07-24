Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 167.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. Analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

