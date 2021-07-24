Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.45.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 24,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $688,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 596,606 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,477 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

