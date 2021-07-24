LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Valerie Kay Sells 1,864 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46.

On Friday, May 21st, Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $15.88 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in LendingClub by 74.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in LendingClub by 8.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

