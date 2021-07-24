Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock Holdings Increased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 161.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth approximately $903,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

LMND stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.89. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

