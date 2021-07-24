Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.80, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $46,888.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,714.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,857.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,761. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

