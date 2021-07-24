Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Masterton Capital Management LP

Masterton Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up about 2.9% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,692,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,181. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

