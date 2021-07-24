Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) versus Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Financial Review

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and Summit Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39% Summit Materials 6.70% 7.20% 2.64%

0.0% of Largo Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Summit Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Largo Resources and Summit Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Summit Materials 1 3 3 0 2.29

Largo Resources presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.19%. Summit Materials has a consensus target price of $34.14, indicating a potential upside of 3.12%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Summit Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Largo Resources and Summit Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 8.17 $6.76 million $0.11 139.91 Summit Materials $2.33 billion 1.67 $141.24 million $0.81 40.88

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources. Summit Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Summit Materials beats Largo Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides paving and related services primarily comprising asphalt paving services to the private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. It has operations in the United States; and British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

