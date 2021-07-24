Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

LGO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Largo Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Largo Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

LGO opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.73 million and a PE ratio of 85.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Largo Resources will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

