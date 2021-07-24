Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

LPI stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.55. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $906.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.