Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lands’ End traded as high as $44.27 and last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Lands’ End by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lands’ End by 82.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $222,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.